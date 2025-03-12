Fraudulence to get July Foundation donation

Farhana Islam is Mohiuddin Sarker’s aunt in relation. They went to the office of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation for the financial donation provided by the government claiming that they sustained injuries during the July uprising. However, they were caught red-handed there.

They submitted necessary medical documents supporting their claim. However, it was found during the verification that they both submitted exactly the same x-ray report.

Later, at one point of questioning, Farhana and Mohiuddin confessed that they were not injured during the uprising. Fahana’s husband Nazirul Bashar forged the medical documents for them. Nazirul is one of the owners of New Life General Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Keraniganj.

Similarly, many more people are coming to the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation office seeking the government donation, who were actually sustained injuries in different sorts of accidents, including road crashes. However, they are claiming they were injured during the July uprising.