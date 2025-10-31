Savings certificate embezzlement: Former Chhatra Dal leader accused

According to sources involved in the investigation, Mohammad Maruf Elahi is the ringleader of the group. He is the vice-president of the previous central committee of Chhatra Dal. Before that, he served as joint general secretary of an earlier committee and was the convener of the Amar Ekushey Hall Chhatra Dal unit at Dhaka University.

When contacted about Maruf Elahi, Chhatra Dal’s current general secretary Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo that Maruf Elahi was the vice-president of the previous committee but holds no position in the current one.

Sources said that based on preliminary findings from the investigation into the embezzlement, those who withdrew the money were identified and the case was filed accordingly.

According to the case statement, on Monday, Monjur Alam, an audit officer at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, while helping his senior officer SM Rezvi fill out his tax return, noticed there was an attempt to encash a Tk 2.5 million (Tk 25 lakh) savings certificate purchased in Rezvi’s name on 13 October. However, Rezvi had never applied for the encash.