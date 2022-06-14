Khandaker Mohtesham mastermind of money laundering: HC

Terming Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain the mastermind of laundering Tk 20 billion, the High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected his bail plea and observed why they will grant bail to such a person who tarnished the image of government and the country.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque came up with this statement while conducting hearing against his bail petition.