Order to seize Tk 12m flat, 17 bank accounts with Tk 100m of Nasrul Hamid’s son

A Dhaka court Monday ordered to confiscate a flat, registered in the name of Zarif Hamid, 33, son of former state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid alias Bipu, and freeze his 17 bank accounts.

The court also has barred Zarif’s travelling abroad.

The court of senior special judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metro passed the orders following an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).