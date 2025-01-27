Order to seize Tk 12m flat, 17 bank accounts with Tk 100m of Nasrul Hamid’s son
A Dhaka court Monday ordered to confiscate a flat, registered in the name of Zarif Hamid, 33, son of former state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid alias Bipu, and freeze his 17 bank accounts.
The court also has barred Zarif’s travelling abroad.
The court of senior special judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metro passed the orders following an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
According to the ACC, Nasrul Hamid’s son Zarif Hamid has a flat in the capital’s upscale Banani area. The price of the flat is shown as Tk 12.7 million. Besides, 17 bank accounts were found in his name. The amount of money deposited in the accounts is Tk 106.5 million.
He also has Tk 5 million savings papers in his name as well, the ACC added.
Earlier, the court on 16 January passed an order barring Nasrul Hamid and his wife Sima Hamid from travelling abroad.
ACC told the court that Nasrul Hamid abused power during serving in his capacity as state minister and helped his wife earn assets worth Tk 69.8 million illegally.
The ACC on 26 December last year filed a case against Nasrul Hamid on charges of amassing assets illegally and abnormal transactions in 98 bank accounts.
Apart from this, the anti-graft watchdog filed separate cases against his wife Sima Hamid and son Zarif Hamid on allegations of earning assets beyond known sources of income. Nasrul Hamid was also made accused in the cases.