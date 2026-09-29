Police come under attack during raid, 2 injured in firing, 10 arrested

Two accused in a case filed over an attempt to occupy a house, vandalism and extortion in the capital’s Adabar area have been injured in police firing.

Police said the accused attempted to attack them with cleavers during a raid, prompting officers to fire in response.

Police later said four people, including the two injured in the firing, were arrested. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

Adabar police said the incident took place around 2:30 am on Tuesday in an open area by the canal behind a playground near the Kacha Bazaar in the Nabodoy Housing area under Adabar police station.