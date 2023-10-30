Farmers Bank scam: Babul Chisty, wife, son jailed

A court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced four people, including former chairman of Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, his wife and son, to different terms in jail in a case filed over embezzling Tk 1.60 billion from the bank 10 years ago.

The court also fined them about Tk 3.20 billion in the case.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of Dhaka’s special judge court-4 delivered the verdict on Monday. Court’s bench assistant Billal Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.