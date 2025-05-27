Who is Subrata Bain, and how did he enter the crime world? 

In the 1990s, Subrata Bain alias Fateh Ali was one of the most notorious figures in the capital’s crime world. He was arrested repeatedly, but managed to secure bail, walk out of jail, and resume criminal activities.

Now, he has been arrested again from Kushtia, along with his associates Mollah Masud, Arafat, and Sharif.

According to law enforcement sources, he appeared to be involved with three recent murders in Hatirjheel and Gulshan areas of Dhaka, as well as multiple incidents of land grabbing and extortion.