Lalmonirhat mob killing: 3 cases filed, 5 arrested

Shahidunnabi, of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur district town, was a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College. Another man named Sultan Jubayer of the same area was injured in a mob beating.

Police and local people said a group of 5-6 men started to beat Shahidunnabi and Jubayer at the premises of Burimari Bazar Central Masjid after Asr prayer accusing them of disrespecting the holy Quran.

They were later detained at a room in the union parishad office.

Police said that a group of people swooped on the union parishad office as rumours spread among the local people that two men were detained for disrespecting the Quran.

Police took away Jubayer but failed to rescue Shahidunnabi from the agitated mob. Shahidunnabi was beaten up and burned to death there.

Lalmonirhat police super office sources said victim Shahidunabi's cousin Saiful Islam filed a murder case with Patgram police station on Friday night. In the case, names of 20-30 accused were mentioned while 200-300 unknown were also made accused.

Burimari union parishad chairman Abu Sayeed Newaz Nishat filed another case on the same day.

Charges of vandalising furniture including doors and windows of Burimari union parishad were brought in the case.

Names of five people were mentioned in the case while 20-30 people were made unnamed accused.