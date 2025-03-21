Mob chase 3 suspected muggers into river, kill one later
A youth has been killed in mob beating on suspicion of being a mugger in Swarighat area of Old Dhaka in the capital early Friday morning. His identity could not be confirmed.
Sub-inspector (SI) at Chawkbazar Police Station, Md Golam Sarwar confirming the news said that two other youth have been seriously injured in the mob beating.
According to police sources, local residents chased four youth while they were snatching money and belongings from a man at Keraniganj ferry ghat area around 5:30 am today. One of them managed to flee away while the other three dived into the river.
The three of them swam across the river and got out at Champatali Ghat area in Swarighat under Cwakbazar police station. The locals beat them up there. The three were seriously injured from. All three of them are aged between 25 to 30 years. Later, upon hearing the news police rescued the three of them in injured condition.
Sub-inspector of Chawkbazar police station, Golam Sarwar said that the three injured were rescued and taken to Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka at first. When their condition deteriorated, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from there around 7:30 am today.
The physician on duty at the emergency department there examined the three and declared one of them dead. The other two injured are now undergoing treatment at the hospital under police security.
Police say the deceased may be aged around 25 years. Sub-inspector Golam Sarwar said that efforts are on to identify the deceased youth.