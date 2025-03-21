Mob chase 3 suspected muggers into river, kill one later

According to police sources, local residents chased four youth while they were snatching money and belongings from a man at Keraniganj ferry ghat area around 5:30 am today. One of them managed to flee away while the other three dived into the river.

The three of them swam across the river and got out at Champatali Ghat area in Swarighat under Cwakbazar police station. The locals beat them up there. The three were seriously injured from. All three of them are aged between 25 to 30 years. Later, upon hearing the news police rescued the three of them in injured condition.