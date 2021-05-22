Lower courts grant bail to 44,080 accused through virtual hearing

Lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 26 working days, have granted bail to 44,080 accused after hearing their pleas virtually, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Supreme Court spokesperson and High Court Division special officer Md Saifur Rahman told the news agency that the lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 26 working days have disposed of 82,943 bail pleas and allowed bail to 44,080 accused.

“Among the total number of accused who were granted bail since 12 April through virtual hearing, 588 were juvenile,” he added.

The lower courts and tribunals on 20 May disposed of 2,467 bail pleas and allowed bail to 1,253 accused.