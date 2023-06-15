ACC sues police inspector, wife, mother-in-law on charges of amassing 'illegal wealth'

A case has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) integrated district office in Pirojpur against a police inspector of Feni for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth of Tk 180 million.

The official, Syed Abdullah, a former officer-in-charge (OC) of Mathbaria police station in Pirojpur, is now the inspector of crime section of Feni police superintendent (SP) office.

His wife, Farhana Akhter, and mother-in-law, Karima Khatun, have also been implicated in the case lodged on Thursday by the ACC's assistant director, Md Mustafiz.