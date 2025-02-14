Mugging on a bus in Savar in broad daylight, 3 stabbed
An incident of mugging took place in a Gulistan-bound bus from Manikganj in Savar’s Police Town area, on the outskirts of the capital, on Friday afternoon.
Three passengers were stabbed as they were trying to stop two muggers, who boarded the Shuvojatra Paribahan bus from a bridge near the Police Town area around 12:30 pm, several passengers said.
The passengers further said the muggers got into the bus and snatched mobile phones and wallets as well as gold chains from female passengers at the front seats at knife-point.
When the muggers went to the rear end of the bus, several passengers tried to stop them. At that time, they stabbed the passengers. At one stage, they dismounted from the bus and fled the scene.
The injured were taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
A female passenger, who is a victim of the mugging, told Prothom Alo that she mounted the bus from the Dairy Gate of Jahangirnagar University to go to Dhanmondi in Dhaka.
According to her, two muggers got into the bus when the bus crossed the Bank Town area. Indicating two front seat passengers, the muggers said the problem is for those two passengers, other passengers don’t have to worry about anything.
Later, the muggers snatched mobile phones, and wallets from several passengers including those two and snatched a gold chain from her, the female passenger added.
When one passenger tried to stop them, others joined him. At that time the muggers stabbed several passengers, she said.
Another passenger, Alkama Azad, describing the incident, said that three persons, including the assistant of the bus driver, sustained injuries. There were 15-20 passengers in the bus, he added.
Savar Model police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Jewel Mia told Prothom Alo that he had sent a police team to the spot.
He, however, has not yet received any written complaint in this regard.