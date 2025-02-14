Mugging on a bus in Savar in broad daylight, 3 stabbed

The passengers further said the muggers got into the bus and snatched mobile phones and wallets as well as gold chains from female passengers at the front seats at knife-point.

When the muggers went to the rear end of the bus, several passengers tried to stop them. At that time, they stabbed the passengers. At one stage, they dismounted from the bus and fled the scene.

The injured were taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

A female passenger, who is a victim of the mugging, told Prothom Alo that she mounted the bus from the Dairy Gate of Jahangirnagar University to go to Dhanmondi in Dhaka.