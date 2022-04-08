Madrasah director held for allegedly raping 7-yr-old repeatedly

A 55-year-old director of a women’s madrasah in Darshana upazila of Chuadanga has been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old student on several occasions.

The arrestee has been identified as Mufti Golam Kibria. A purported video of the accused admitting to the heinous crime has gone viral.

Kibria was, in fact, nabbed by local residents on Thursday as he attempted to flee when the girl’s parents confronted him after the rape survivor confided in them.