TOP SHOTS (28 April 2025)

Several thousand villagers use the paved road built by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) on the embankment of the Kanthinala River to travel to the upazila headquarters. It is also used for transporting Boro crops from Hakaluki Haor. A section of the road has collapsed, forcing people to travel at great risk. The photo was taken from Paschim Belagaon of Juri in Moulvibazar on April. Photo: Kalyan Prasun