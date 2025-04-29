ACC raids 36 LGED offices including headquarters
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is conducting simultaneous raids at 36 Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) offices on district and upazila levels along with the LGED headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon area on Tuesday.
The raid started from 10:00 am today, Tuesday. This was reported in a text message sent from the ACC headquarters located in Segunbagicha area of the capital.
The ACC has stated that details on this matter will be reveled after the raids have concluded.
Earlier on 16 April, the ACC had conducted simultaneous raids in 35 sub-registrar offices across the country.
These raids were conducted on various allegations including bribery, irregularities, corruption, depriving clients of services, and collecting additional fees.