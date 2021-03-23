Main accused in Shalla attack case put on 5-day remand

A Sunamganj court has granted a five-day remand of Shahidul Islam alias Swadhin, 50, the main accused in a case filed for attacking, vandalising and looting the houses of minority community in Noagaon village of Shalla upazila in Sunamganj.

The court also has granted a two-day remand of 28 more accused in the case.

Senior judicial magistrate Shyam Kant Singh passed the order on Tuesday. Sunamganj court’s police inspector Selim Newaz has confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.