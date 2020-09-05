Main accused in UNO attack case hospitalised

Asadul Islam, main accused in the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, has been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after falling sick.

The two others detained in the case, Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar Biswas, are being taken to Dinajpur district judge court.

This was confirmed by Mozaffor Hossain, inspector at Ghoraghat police station, in the morning.

Mozaffor said a member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Babul Hossain, handed over Nabirul and Santu to Ghoraghat police station at around 2:00am Friday. Later, they were sent to the district judge court around 9:00am on Saturday.