Prime suspect says they went to UNO’s residence for 'robbery'

Prime suspect in the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam told RAB that they went to the UNO’s residence to reportedly commit robbery.

Reza Ahmed Ferdous, commander of Rapid Action Battalion-13, disclosed this at a press briefing at RAB-13 office in Rangpur.

Reza said prime accused Asadul Islam claimed that another accused Nabirul Islam attacked the UNO.

Wahida Khanam and her freedom fighter father Omar Ali Sheikh were critically injured in a hammer attack by miscreants early Thursday.