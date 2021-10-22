Man detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal: Police

The man detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal Hossain from Cumilla, said superintendent of police in Cumilla Faruq Ahmed to Prothom Alo on Friday morning.

Earlier, Iqbal Hossain from Dwitiya Muradpur of Cumilla was identified as the person who placed a copy of the Holy Quran at a makeshift Durga Puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla. The law enforcement confirmed this after scrutinising footage of CCTVs installed in the locality.