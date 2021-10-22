Crime and Law

Man detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal: Police

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The man detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal Hossain from Cumilla, said superintendent of police in Cumilla Faruq Ahmed to Prothom Alo on Friday morning.

Earlier, Iqbal Hossain from Dwitiya Muradpur of Cumilla was identified as the person who placed a copy of the Holy Quran at a makeshift Durga Puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla. The law enforcement confirmed this after scrutinising footage of CCTVs installed in the locality.

The incident led to an accusation against the Hindu community of desecrating the Quran and triggered communal violence across the country.

Police claimed Iqbal Hossain is a vagrant and a drug addict.

A youth named Iqbal Hossain was detained at the Sugandha point of Cox’s Bazar sea beach at around 10:00pm, and was sent to Cumilla right away.

Regarding the detention, Chattogram range police Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo on Thursday night, “Initially we thought the detained person is none but Iqbal of Cumilla. He will be sent to Cumilla for confirmation of the identity.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday morning, Cumilla police super Faruq Ahmed said, “We’re sure that the person detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal of Cumilla. He is now in Cumilla. Police is yet to begin quizzing him. We hope, detailed information will be gathered from him.”

Family said Iqbal used to work as a bus conductor and painter.

Iqbal’s mother Amena Begum said her son is an addict. He married twice but got divorced on both the occasions, she added.

