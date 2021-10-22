Man detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal: Police

The incident led to an accusation against the Hindu community of desecrating the Quran and triggered communal violence across the country.
Police claimed Iqbal Hossain is a vagrant and a drug addict.
A youth named Iqbal Hossain was detained at the Sugandha point of Cox’s Bazar sea beach at around 10:00pm, and was sent to Cumilla right away.
Regarding the detention, Chattogram range police Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo on Thursday night, “Initially we thought the detained person is none but Iqbal of Cumilla. He will be sent to Cumilla for confirmation of the identity.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday morning, Cumilla police super Faruq Ahmed said, “We’re sure that the person detained in Cox’s Bazar is Iqbal of Cumilla. He is now in Cumilla. Police is yet to begin quizzing him. We hope, detailed information will be gathered from him.”
Family said Iqbal used to work as a bus conductor and painter.
Iqbal’s mother Amena Begum said her son is an addict. He married twice but got divorced on both the occasions, she added.