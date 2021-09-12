Man killed in 'gunfight' with BGB

A man was killed in what the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with their members in Hnila union of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar early Sunday.

The yet to be identified deceased person was a yaba trader, claimed BGB.

The yaba trader was killed in a gunfight with a BGB patrol team near the Naf river in Damdamia of Hnila union in Teknaf around 3:30am, said Teknaf-2 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Hasan Khan.