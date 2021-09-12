Man killed in 'gunfight' with BGB

He also said the BGB team recovered 340,000 yaba pills, locally made sharp weapons.
BGB said when its members saw a suspicious person near the Naf river embankment in Damdamia area and signalled him to stop, the person opened fire aiming at the BGB members, prompting the paramilitary force to shoot back. A few moments later, the BGB team recovered a bullet-injured man and seized 340,000 yaba pills, and locally made sharp weapons from the spot.
Physician of Teknaf upazila health complex's emergency department, Md Aiyub Hossain, said BGB members brought a bullet-hit person to the hospital early Sunday. The man had died before reaching the hospital. He was shot with six rounds of bullet, he added.
Teknaf model police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman said the body was sent to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.