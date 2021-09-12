Crime and Law

Man killed in 'gunfight' with BGB

Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar
A man was killed in what the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with their members in Hnila union of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar early Sunday.

The yet to be identified deceased person was a yaba trader, claimed BGB.

The yaba trader was killed in a gunfight with a BGB patrol team near the Naf river in Damdamia of Hnila union in Teknaf around 3:30am, said Teknaf-2 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Hasan Khan.

He also said the BGB team recovered 340,000 yaba pills, locally made sharp weapons.

BGB said when its members saw a suspicious person near the Naf river embankment in Damdamia area and signalled him to stop, the person opened fire aiming at the BGB members, prompting the paramilitary force to shoot back. A few moments later, the BGB team recovered a bullet-injured man and seized 340,000 yaba pills, and locally made sharp weapons from the spot.

Physician of Teknaf upazila health complex's emergency department, Md Aiyub Hossain, said BGB members brought a bullet-hit person to the hospital early Sunday. The man had died before reaching the hospital. He was shot with six rounds of bullet, he added.

Teknaf model police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman said the body was sent to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

