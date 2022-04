A 60-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his nephew over land dispute at Nowapara union in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman. He is from Arpara village of the union.

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali police station, said Abdur Rahman locked into an altercation with his nephews over a piece of disputed land in the afternoon.