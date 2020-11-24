Man throws acid on ex-wife for divorcing him

A man in Natore’s Baraigram has thrown acid on his ex-wife for divorcing him, reports UNB.

Nargis Akter Nupur, the victim, is being treated at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Her father Tayej Uddin said Abu Taleb, a known criminal in the upazila’s Ahmedpur village, abducted his daughter and married her against her wishes when she was a college student.

Nupur divorced Taleb when he went into hiding to avoid arrest in several cases and moved to her father’s house in the same upazila’s Komordoh village.

When Taleb learned about the development, he went to Nupur’s house on Monday night and as soon as the victim opened the door, he threw acid on her and fled.