Masudul and Sharful placed on 16-day remand

Vatara thana police asked for the remand of these two accused after producing them at the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.
Sources at the court said a hearing on remand in four cases will be held on Thursday.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed these two arrested persons are the members of the Faria Mahbub Piyasha gang.
RAB arrested them with arms, fake notes, drugs and indecent videos from Bashundhara area on Tuesday night.
The elite force filed four separate cases against them in connection with the incident.
The cases were filed under the special power act, Narcotics Control Act, Arms Control Act and Pornography Control Act.
After the arrest, RAB said Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jisan are the members of an organised gang. There are 10 to 12 members of this gang.
They would arranged various disreputable parties with drinks and questionable activities in different upscale areas including Gulshan and Banani in the capital.
They take huge amounts of money from those joining in the parties, mostly persons from rich families. Around 15-20 people would join each party. Besides, overseas pleasure trips were also arranged.
Similar parties were organised for rich expatriates in Dubai, Europe and America. During interrogations, they said they took secret pictures of the clients for underhand purposes.