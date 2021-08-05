Masudul and Sharful placed on 16-day remand

Masudul Islam alias Jisan and Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan, who were arrested from Bashundhara area in the capital, have been placed on a 16-day remand in separate cases.

The court granted a 7-day remand for Masudul and 9 days for Sharful.

Earlier in the day, police applied for a 40-day remand of Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan, 31, and his associate Md Masudul Islam alias Jisan, 39, in four separate cases filed against them.

They were arrested from Bashundhara area in the capital on Tuesday.