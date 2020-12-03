MC College gang rape: Charges pressed against eight accused

Police on Thursday pressed charges against eight people in a case filed over the gang rape of a woman at Sylhet MC College dormitory, reports UNB.
Investigation officer of the case Indranil Bhattacharya submitted the charge sheet before Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Abul Kashem, said additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashrafullah Taher.
Police said they found direct involvement of six people in the rape while two others helped the others in the crime.
The six charge-sheeted accused who were directly involved in the crime are -- Saifur Rahman, Shah Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tariqul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Mohammd Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon.
The other charge-sheeted accused are Rabiul Islam Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum.
On 30 November, police received the DNA test report of the rape incident and found the involvement of some accused, who were earlier arrested over the gang rape.
A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on 25 September.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case with Shah Paran police station against nine people mentioning the names of six.
The heinous incident sparked a countrywide protest that forced the government to take prompt action.
Protesters also took to the streets demanding capital punishment of the rapists.
Law enforcement have arrested eight people in this connection. They are now in police custody.
The High Court on 30 September formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.