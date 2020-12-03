MC College gang rape: Charges pressed against eight accused

Police on Thursday pressed charges against eight people in a case filed over the gang rape of a woman at Sylhet MC College dormitory, reports UNB.

Investigation officer of the case Indranil Bhattacharya submitted the charge sheet before Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Abul Kashem, said additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashrafullah Taher.

Police said they found direct involvement of six people in the rape while two others helped the others in the crime.