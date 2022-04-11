Migrants dropped in St. Martin after promising to be sent to Malaysia: RAB

A gang of human traffickers would take poor aspirant migrants in trawler and drop them in St. Martin Island after collecting money and promising them to send to Malaysia, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said.

Victims would return home after failing to trace any member of the gang.

The RAB made the disclosure after arresting five members of human trafficking gang.

They are: Md Islmail, Shafiul Alam, Riaz Khan, Md Hossain and Yunus Maji.

RAB-7 made the arrest after conducting operations in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar on Sunday night.

Chattogram RAB-7 assistant director (Media) Nurul Absar said Ismail and Shafiul are key members of the gang. They are brothers. There are seven cases against each of them with different police stations under the human trafficking law.