Militant Zia evades four attempts to nab him

The law enforcement agencies say that after the Ansar Al Islam members were arrested and surveillance stepped up, he no longer contacted them. Even if he is in contact with him, he is not using virtual communication.

A certain person who has seen Syed Ziaul Haque since his childhood, on Tuesday told Prothom Alo that one will have to stay at least two steps ahead of Ziaul Haque if he is to be caught. The law enforcement is lagging behind somewhat. He said Zia had been held in esteem by many even as a child. When he deserted the army, on 10 June 2012 Syed Ziaul Haque had mailed to the groups of Sylhet Cadet College, Bangladesh Military Academy's 41 Long Course and the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). This classmate of Zia who spoke to Prothom Alo, unwilling to disclose his identity, said he had received the mail.

He told Prothom Alo that he knew Zia from Sylhet Cadet College where they had studied together. Zia's father Syed Zillul Haque lived in Saudi Arabia with the rest of the family. Zia had performed Umrah around six or seven times before joining the cadet college. During the holidays, he would go to his parents in Saudi Arabia. He said they would feel that Zia was sort of 'blessed'. He would not study much, but was on the merit list of the SSC exam. He was the top athlete to Sylhet Cadet College. In the college the boys could use Tk 200 worth of coupons per month to buy what they want and everyone would spend this on Coke and chips. Zia wouldn't. He would give his coupons to his friends. He was very popular among the students but the college authorities had reservations about him.

Zia's classmate explained that there was a time for them to rest after lunch, before they would go to play in the late afternoon. It was also compulsory to pray according to one's faith in the evening. Zia would stay at Shahjalal House. When he was a student of Class 11, he arranged the afternoon Zohr prayers to be offered together in congregation. He began as the imam at the prayers and later also began giving lessons.

The college authorities did not take this well and tried to prevent him. This annoyed not just his followers, but the general students too. After all, he never forced anyone to join in. His eloquence drew the students to him. Unable to stop him, they authorities later made him the assistant house prefect.