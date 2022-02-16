Militant Zia was a bigot: Father

Zillul Haque was taken aback to hear the frantic voice of his daughter-in-law over the phone mid- January. His son Syed Ziaul Haque could not be found. He lived in such a protected place that it was hardly possible that he could go missing! He thought his son was stuck in work somewhere and would return.

However, his son was not returning. After two days the father came to know from newspaper reports that his son had gone into hiding. There were various headlines in the newspapers on 20 January 2012. Prothom Alo's headlines read "Attempt to oust the government fails, army resists attempted coup, two arrested. "

The father of this brilliant Bangladesh Army officer, who was awarded the Sword of Honour and two gold medals, turned into a father of traitor within a span of a short time.