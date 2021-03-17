Minority homes attacked, vandalised over 'Facebook post' in Sunamganj

The houses of the minority people have come under attack in a village of Shalla upazila of Sunamganj centreing objectionable post in Facebook about Hefazat-e-Islam central leader Mamunul Haque.
The incident happened in Nowagaon village under Hobibpur union of the upazila on Wednesday morning.
Later, upazila administration and police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.
Earlier, police detained, Jhuman Das, 25, son of Gopesh Das from Nowagaon village, around 11:00pm on Tuesday night on charges of posting an objectionable status on Facebook.
After talking to police, residents and local representatives, Prothom Alo correspondent learnt that there was a rally of Hefazat-e-Islam in the Dirai upazlia town on Monday. Hefazat leaders including Mamunul Haque addressed the gathering.
A tense situation was prevailing in the area on that night after Jhuman Das from Shalla upazila posted an 'objectionable' status on Mamunul Haque in Facebook.
Later on Tuesday night, police detained Jhuman Das from Shalla’s Shwaskhai Bazaar.
In sequel to the Facebook post, people with sticks from the neighbouring villages gathered and attacked Nowagaon village around 9:00am and vandalised houses of the minorities.
Fearing the attack, residents of Nowagaon village left their houses prior to the incident and took shelter in the neighbouring village and haor.
According to several residents of Nowagaon village, people from at least four nearby villages started gathering and preparing for the attack since the morning.
The attackers were from Kashipu village and Nasni, Chandipur and Santoshpur villages of Dirai upazila. Houses were vandalised during the attack. The attackers also took away the belongings from several houses. Residents of Nowagaon village returned home after the attackers left. However, they are still frightened.
Being informed, chairman of Shalla upazila parishad Al Amin Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Al Muktadir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of local police station Nazmul Haque rushed to the spot. They held a meeting with the locals and sought cooperation from all to keep the situation normal.
Jagadish Chandra Das, a resident of Noagaon village, said, “We have handed over the boy, who wrote the objectionable post in Facebook, to the police. We also want that he faces stern punishment. Even after this, we never thought that our village would be attacked. Still, people are extremely frightened.”
On condition of anonymity, two traders from Shalla upazila said the administration ordered to keep the shops shut on Wednesday after the detention of Jhuman Das on Tuesday night. People from Atgaon village also tried to attack Shalla Sadar Bazaar in the morning after attack on Nagaon village. But it was prevented after the administration and police had intervened, they added.
Shalla police station’s officer in-charge Nazmul Haque said police detained Jhuman Das for allegedly posting provocative comments on social media.
The OC confirmed that the situation of Nowagaon village had been brought under control. According to the police officer, some cottages and furniture were destroyed during the attack.
He said police personnel were deployed to check further escalation of the situation.
“Filing a case against Jhuman was underway. All the persons behind the attack would be brought to book,” he said.
Shalla upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Al Muktadir Hossain said the situation was brought under control with cooperation of the administration, public representatives, police and local people. He said an assessment of damages was underway by the administration.
Shalla upazila parishad chairman Al Amin Chowdhury said about 20-25 young arsonists among hundreds of protesters breached all the preventive measures and carried out the attack.
“Later, we held a meeting and requested the villagers for a peaceful coexistence. Religious teachers and preachers also attended the meeting. The situation is quiet now,” Amin said.
Derai upazila unit general secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam, Muktar Hossain Chowdhury said that it is a legal binding that the offenders must be brought to book. He demanded punishment of the arsonists.
“Hefazat-e-Islam doesn’t support such anarchy. This is condemnable,” Muktar Hossain said.