Mithu fled abroad with ill-gotten wealth from health sector

No one can give an accurate account of how much money Motazzerul has made over the past 10 years from the health sector through underhand dealings. There has never been any investigations into these irregularities. Every year around Tk 7 billion to Tk 8 billion (Tk 700 crore to Tk 800 crore) is spent on procurement of equipment in the health sector. After AFM Ruhul Haque became health minister, Motazzerul Islam alias Mithu got the work to supply equipment to 18 medical colleges.

Where is Mithu now?

Inquiries reveal that Motazzerul Islam, whose name had appeared in the Panama Papers in 2016, now lives in the US, as an immigrant in the investors’ quota.

He has bought a house in Bronxville, an affluent area near New York. The house costs over 2 million dollars (Tk 16 crore), according to sources there. He owns shares on Motel 6, a luxury motel in Atlanta. He frequently visits Australia on business. He drives a Rolls Royce. His companies in Dhaka, including Lexicon Merchandise, are quiet at the moment.

The present director of CMSD Abu Hena Morshed Zaman told Prothom Alo that he had not seen any one of the Mithu syndicate at CMSD after he took over.

However, sources have said, the government has taken initiative to probe allegations only now that it is certain that Motazzerul Islam alias Mithu will not be found anymore. After all, he had the blessings of top persons on the government. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had collected information about him before, but had found nothing wrong.