Mohib Ullah Murder: Accused Elias gives confessional statement

Later on 1 October, another suspect Mohammad Selim, 33, was arrested from a Kutupalong camp and was later handed over to Ukhiya police station by APBn members.

In the early hour of 2 October, suspect Abdus Salam, 32, and Jiaur Rahman, 32 were arrested from another Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. Later in the evening Ukhiya police arrested Shawkat Ullah, 23, another Rohingya suspect from Kutupalong camp.

Later, Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah placed the five arrestees on 3-day remand each.