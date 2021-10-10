Crime and Law

Mohib Ullah Murder: Accused Elias gives confessional statement

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rohingya leader Mohib UllahFile photo

Md Elias, one of accused in Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah’s murder case, has made confessional statement before a Cox’s Bazar court, reports UNB.

The accused was produced before Cox’s Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Saturday after completion of a three-day remand, said Cox’s Bazar court police sources.

Judge Md Helal Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier, on 3 October, 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested Elias from Kutupalong Rohingya Camp no. 5 during a special drive.

Before that, some unidentified assailants gunned down Mohib, head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) on 29 September.

On 30 September, police filed a case over Mohib Ullah’s murder following a complaint lodged by Mohib Ullah’s brother Habib Ullah.

Later on 1 October, another suspect Mohammad Selim, 33, was arrested from a Kutupalong camp and was later handed over to Ukhiya police station by APBn members.

In the early hour of 2 October, suspect Abdus Salam, 32, and Jiaur Rahman, 32 were arrested from another Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. Later in the evening Ukhiya police arrested Shawkat Ullah, 23, another Rohingya suspect from Kutupalong camp.

Later, Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah placed the five arrestees on 3-day remand each.

