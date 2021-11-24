Momin Talukder gets death penalty for crimes against humanity

Two other members of the bench are -- justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and justice KM Hafizul Alam.
Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud and Rezia Sultana represented the state at the tribunal while MA Hasan moved for Momin Talukder. MA Hasan was employed by the state.
Speaking to Prothom Alo after the verdict, Rezia Sultana said, “Three allegations of crimes against humanity, committed during the Liberation War in 1971, were brought against Momin Talukder. The allegations include killing and mass killing of 19 people and setting fire to 19 houses after looting those. All of the allegations were proved at the tribunal.”
The tribunal handed the death penalty as all three allegations were proved, she added.