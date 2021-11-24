Momin Talukder gets death penalty for crimes against humanity

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday awarded death penalty to former BNP MP from Bogura, Abdul Momin Talukder, for his crimes against humanity in 1971.

Abdul Momin Talukder has been on the run.

The three-member bench of the ICT led by the tribunal chairman justice Md Shahibur Islam kept the case for verdict after hearing of both sides on 31 October. Later, the tribunal fixed 24 November for the verdict.