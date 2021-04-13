MP vessel's recklessness, bridge's faulty design responsible: Probe body

Recklessness of MP's cargo vessel and faulty design of the under-construction 3rd Shitalakshya bridge are responsible for the passenger launch capsize on 4 April, a shipping ministry probe body has said.

It also said the bridge construction materials kept in the waterways also caused the accident.

The cargo vessel named SKL-3 hit a Munsiganj-bound passenger vessel ML Sabit Al Hassan in the River Shitalakshya on 4 April, leaving 34 people drowned to death. Lawmaker Sheikh Tonmoy owns the cargo vessel.

The shipping ministry, district administration and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) formed three separate probe bodies to investigate the accident.

The shipping ministry’s probe body submitted a 27-page report to shipping secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury on 13 April.

The probe body also made some 23 recommendations to avert future accidents on the waterways.

Member secretary of the probe body, Md Rafiqul Islam, also director at marine safety and traffic management department under BIWTA, told Prothom Alo that the probe report was finalised within seven working days of its formation.