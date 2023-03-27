Shakib Khan files DSA case against producer Rahmat Ullah

Earlier on Thursday, Shakib filed a complaint registered case (CR case) against Rahmat Ullah over extortion and defamation with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court took the complaint into cognizance and recorded Shakib’s statement. The court summoned producer Rahmat Ullah to the court on 24 April.
Rahmat Ullah, one of the producers of ‘Operation Agnipath’ cinema, submitted a written complaint against Shakib with the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association recently. He alleged Shakib raped a co-producer during shooting of the movie in Australia in 2017.
As Shakib went to Gulshan police station to file a case against Rahmat Ullah on Saturday while the police asked him to file case with the court.
Shakib went to detective the branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on the following day. DB later said the allegation will be probed.