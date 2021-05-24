Mufti Amir Hamza arrested

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Mufti Amir Hamza on charge of spreading extremism in the name of religion, reports UNB.

Amir Hamza was arrested from Kushtia on Monday noon, said CTTC's joint commissioner Ilias Sharif. He said CTTC had arrested a young man Shakib on 5 May from the parliament area with a sword.