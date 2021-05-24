Mufti Amir Hamza arrested

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Mufti Amir Hamza on charge of spreading extremism in the name of religion, reports UNB.
Amir Hamza was arrested from Kushtia on Monday noon, said CTTC's joint commissioner Ilias Sharif. He said CTTC had arrested a young man Shakib on 5 May from the parliament area with a sword.
The CTTC had information that Shakib was preparing to attack at parliament with that sword. A case was filed in this regard at Sher-e-Banglanagar police station under Terrorism Control Act.
Shakib gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka magistrate court. Based on his statement, the CTTC arrested Mufti Hamza, joint commissioner Ilias Sharif added.