A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by a mugger at Karwan Bazar in the city’s Tejgaon area on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Police could not identify the deceased immediately.

According to police, the mugger tried to snatch the youth’s cell phone in front of Prince Hotel in Karwan Bazar. But when the youth resisted, the mugger stabbed him, leaving him seriously injured.