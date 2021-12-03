Multiple questions over three deaths in 'gunfights' in two days

Another accused has been killed in a reported gunfight in connection with the murder of Cumilla City Corporation councilor of ward 17 and city unit Awami League member Md Sohel and his associate Haripad Saha.

With this a total of three accused have been killed in reported gunfights within a span of 48 hours.

Multiple questions and suspicions have emerged among human rights activists, political activists, the plaintiff in the case and even the general people.

They said those behind the councilor's murder remain hidden as the accused are being killed in reported gunfights. Who are the instigators in this killing, who are behind this could not be known.