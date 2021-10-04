Murder after rape: Two death-row convicts to be hanged tonight

Two death-row convicts will be executed on Monday night in connection with a case filed for killing two women after violating them in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga district.

The execution of the two men —Mintu alias Kalu, 50 and Aziz alias Azizul, 50 of Alamdanga upazila—will take place at Jashore central jail around 10:45pm, authorities said.

The jail authorities are taking preparation in this regard.