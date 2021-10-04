Crime and Law

Murder after rape: Two death-row convicts to be hanged tonight

UNB
Jashore
Two death-row convicts will be executed on Monday night in connection with a case filed for killing two women after violating them in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga district.

The execution of the two men —Mintu alias Kalu, 50 and Aziz alias Azizul, 50 of Alamdanga upazila—will take place at Jashore central jail around 10:45pm, authorities said.

The jail authorities are taking preparation in this regard.

According to the jail authorities, prisoners Mashier, Ketu, Kamal and others were trained to execute them.

Tuhin Kanti Khan, jailer of Jashore central jail, said the relatives of the two condemned convicts visited them finally on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner, police commissioner and civil surgeon will be present during the execution.

Azizul and Mintu gang-raped women in Alamdanga upazila and strangled them to death with scarfs.

On 28 September 2003, the family of the two victims lodged complaints with Alamdanga police station in Chuadanga. On 26 July 2007, Chuadanga Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge sentenced Azizul and Mintu to death.

