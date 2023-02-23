‘Casino Sayeed’ returns without any passport

The immigration police do not have any information regarding former Jubo League leader AKM Mominul Haque alias ‘Casino Sayeed’s return to the country. According to his passport records, he flew to Singapore three and a half years ago and never returned. However, in reality he is in Dhaka now. He took over the charge as secretary of Bangladesh Hockey Federation last week. He is trying to regain his control in Motijheel.

Sayeed, like the other leaders of Dhaka south city Jubo League, came into limelight after the government started the anti-casino drive in September, 2019. He was the joint secretary of Dhaka south city Jubo League and the councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation’s ward no. 9 back then. At the same time, he had control on casino businesses at different sporting clubs in the capital’s Motijheel and Arambagh area. As a result, he became known as ‘Casino Sayeed’.