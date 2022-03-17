Napa syrup didn't kill children, mother poisoned them: Police

The mother confessed to killing the two children in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria feeding them the poisoned sweets. But she later covered up the incident claiming her two sons died after consuming Napa syrup, police said.

Brahmanbaria additional police superintendent (administration and crime) Molla Mohammad Shahin told Prothom Alo that the mother of two children, Lima Begum, used to work at a paddy silo where she engaged in an extramarital affair with the labourers' leader Shafiqullah. They decided to marry off. But the two sons Yeasin Khan, 7, and Mursalin Khan, 4, were the main barrier to doing that.