Narayanganj police stations, check posts amplify security

Heavily-armed security posts fitted with light machine guns (LMG) have been set up at eight police outposts, including seven police stations and investigation centers in Narayanganj district. Visitors have been searched before entering the police stations from Thursday afternoon. Additional police were deployed, too.

Additional police superintendent (Admin) Mohammaad Mostafizul Rahman confirmed this to the media.

Police said, additional security measures have been taken at all police stations, police outposts and investigation centers in the district since Thursday afternoon. As part of security, bunkers with sand or cement bags have been set up in police stations, outposts and investigation centers with heavy weapons including LMGs and machine guns. Considering the risk, such security facilities have been set up on the roofs of some police stations and in the open space in front.

Police superintendent Mohammad Zayedul Alam told Prothom Alo that, the police headquarters asked the police stations to beef up security to foil any kind of violence after Hefazat-e-Islam created havoc across the country recently.

The police stations enhanced security measures to protect themselves and people’s lives and properties, he added.