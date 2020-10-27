Navy officer assault case: Irfan Salim’s aide on 3-day remand

Irfan Salim’s accomplice AB Siddique alias Dipu, who was arrested early Tuesday from Tangail in the Navy officer assault case, was put on a three-day remand, police and court officials said.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder today granted Dipu a three-day remand for quizzing him about the incident of attack. Earlier, the police produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand, reports news agency BSS.
Dipu was the personal assistant to Irfan Salim, councilor of ward no. 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and protocol officer of Haji Salim’s business organisation ‘Madina Group’, was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) of police.
He is an accomplice of Haji Salim’s son Irfan and is one of the four accused in the case filed by lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan with Dhanmondi police station on 25 October night.
In the case, a total of four out of some seven accused, including lawmaker Hazi Salim’s son Ifran Salim, were arrested till date.
Of them, councilor Irfran Salim and his bodyguard Mohammad Jahid Hossain are now in one-year jail for possessing illegal alcohol and walkie-talkies while the driver of the car which hit the navy officer’s motorbike at Kalabagan crossing was also placed on remand on Monday.