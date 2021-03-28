Navy officer assault case: SC stays HC bail to Erfan Salim

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for four weeks the bail of Erfan Salim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim, granted by the High Court in a case filed over assaulting a Navy officer in October last year, reports UNB.

Vacation chamber bench of the Appellate Division, chamber judge justice Obaidul Hassan stayed the bail after hearing a petition.

On 18 March, the High Court granted bail to Erfan Salim in the case.

The HC bench of justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and justice Md Badruzzaman granted the bail.

Advocate Syed Ahmed Raza stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Mohammad Bashir Ullah represented the state.