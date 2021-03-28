Navy officer assault case: SC stays HC bail to Erfan Salim

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for four weeks the bail of Erfan Salim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim, granted by the High Court in a case filed over assaulting a Navy officer in October last year, reports UNB.
Vacation chamber bench of the Appellate Division, chamber judge justice Obaidul Hassan stayed the bail after hearing a petition.
On 18 March, the High Court granted bail to Erfan Salim in the case.
The HC bench of justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and justice Md Badruzzaman granted the bail.
Advocate Syed Ahmed Raza stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Mohammad Bashir Ullah represented the state.
On 27 January, the High Court rejected the bail of Erfan Salim in the case.
The court also issued a rule asking why Erfan should not be granted bail. The state has been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.
According to the case statement, a private car hit Bangladesh Navy’s Lt. Wasif Ahmed Khan’s motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi on 25 October 2020 when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Later, some people including Erfan came out of the car and physically assaulted Wasif and verbally abused his wife.
The Navy officer filed a case with Dhanmondi police station, naming four people including Erfan.
The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All of them are behind bars now.
On 26 October, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Erfan from his father’s Devdas Lane residence in Old Dhaka.
Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from his house during the drive.
Meanwhile, the government suspended Erfan from the post of councillor on 27 October last year. The Awami League leader’s son has been facing four more cases.
He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for keeping walkie-talkies illegally and another six months for possessing illegal liquor on 26 October 2020 by a mobile court led by RAB.