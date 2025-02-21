‘Shootout' with the joint forces in Mohammadpur: 2 cases, 5 arrested

Two cases have been filed in connection to the recent ‘shootout’ incident with the joint forces at Chand Udyan area in Mohammadpur of the capital. The cases were filed Thursday, one under murder charges and and the other under the Arms Act, with the Mohammadpur police station.

Police is the plaintiff in both of these cases. The police have appealed to put five people, who have been arrested under the Arms Act, on remand.

Two people were killed in shootout with the joint forces at Chand Udyan area on Wednesday night. The deceased people were Jumman, 25, and Miraj Hossain, 26.

At the time, five people were arrested with weapons and ammunition. They are Md Miraj, 25, Al Amin, 24, Mohammad Hossain, 23, Mominul, 20, and Mehedi Hasan, 19.