‘Shootout' with the joint forces in Mohammadpur: 2 cases, 5 arrested
Two cases have been filed in connection to the recent ‘shootout’ incident with the joint forces at Chand Udyan area in Mohammadpur of the capital. The cases were filed Thursday, one under murder charges and and the other under the Arms Act, with the Mohammadpur police station.
Police is the plaintiff in both of these cases. The police have appealed to put five people, who have been arrested under the Arms Act, on remand.
Two people were killed in shootout with the joint forces at Chand Udyan area on Wednesday night. The deceased people were Jumman, 25, and Miraj Hossain, 26.
At the time, five people were arrested with weapons and ammunition. They are Md Miraj, 25, Al Amin, 24, Mohammad Hossain, 23, Mominul, 20, and Mehedi Hasan, 19.
The police and the joint forces said that the operation was conducted based on information about ongoing preparations for a robbery in the Chand Udyan area. Several cases have been filed against the deceased, arrested and escaped people.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station Ali Iftekhar Hasan told Prothom Alo today, Friday that the murder case statement reports that the joint forces conducted an operation in the Chad Udyan area around 12:30 am early Thursday.
At that time, criminals opened fire on the joint forces from the tin shade of a one-story house. The joint forces returned fire in self-defense. Later, the bodies of Jumman and Miraj were recovered from the roof during a search at the house.
Speaking of the other case, OC Iftekhar Hasan said that five people were arrested from the house at Chad Udyan area with a pistol, four bullets, and a cleaver. The others fled.
A case has been filed against them under the arms act. The detained five were shown arrested in this case and sent to the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka today. An appeal has been filed seeking seven-day remand for each of them.
The bodies of Jumman and Miraj were recovered and sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue. According to sources from the morgue, both had multiple bullet wounds on their abdomens. Police handed over the two bodies to their relatives Thursday evening.
Police officials say that they have found two permanent addresses of Jumman. One is Gosairhat in Shariatpur and the other is Shahjalal Housing in Mohammadpur. His father’s name is Abdus Sattar. Meanwhile, Miraj’s house is in Charfashan of Bhola. His father’s name is Md Shahjahan.
Assistant commissioner of police in Mohammadpur zone Mehedi Hasan told Prothom Alo that the deceased, the arrested and the escaped persons lived in a small rented shed in that one-storey house. Sensing the operation, some of them climbed onto the tin shed.
The joint forces had called on the hand mic for them to surrender. However instead of surrendering, those who climbed onto the tin shed opened fire on the joint forces. Then the joint forces also returned fire, he added.
There are nine cases filed against deceased Jumman at the Mohammadpur police station. Meanwhile, there are four cases filed against Miraj at the same police station. With mention to this information, additional deputy commissioner of police in Mohammadpur zone Jewel Rana said that there are multiple cases filed against each of those who attacked the joint forces.