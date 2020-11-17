No attention given to alarming rise in juvenile crime

Why are these young ones clashing with the law? Is the state, the society or even the families there for these young teenagers? Jagannath University’s professor Sabrina Sharmin discussed the matter at length in her research titled ‘Dynamics of Juvenile Delinquency and its Implication, An Anthropological Study’ (2017).

Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said that family, society, religion and friends can keep juveniles away from crime. This is called social control. This control has been destroyed. In the past if young ones were seen smoking in public, the elders of the locality would admonish them. Now the elders are scared of them.

She went on to say that the parents often falter in keeping up with technology and globalisation. They have no idea of how their children are spending their time, how they are using their digital devices. Also, even if there is detailed research on why these juveniles are getting involved in crime, the government’s implementing agencies have no interest in this. So despite good laws and policies, these are not 7implemented.

The first research of this region that has been found on why adolescents get involved in crime, dates back to 1960. A research titled ‘Studies in Juvenile Delinquency and Crime in East Pakistan’ was carried out for the police by Salahudin Ahmed, researcher of the College of Social Welfare’s research centre. There have been around 70 more studies on the issue since then. The juvenile crimes at that time in erstwhile East Pakistan were mostly theft and then pick-pocketing. Research shows that now they are increasingly getting involved in drugs, murder, rape and fighting.

The policy and the law

After independence of the country, The Children’s Act was promulgated in 1974. In 1990 Bangladesh signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Then a new law for children was enacted in 2013. Also, three policies regarding children had also been drawn up. There was the National Children Policy 1994. In 2013 another policy under the same name was created. This policy also separately dealt with the issue of development of young boys and girls. Then there is also the National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010.

The Children’s Act 2013 maintains that cruelty and oppression towards children and misguiding them will be considered a criminal offence. It also mentions a high-powered child welfare board. The board, headed by the social welfare minister, also includes two female members of parliament nominated by the Speaker, one from the treasury bench and one from the opposition, and representatives from 17 ministries and divisions, including the home ministry, and from various government and non-government agencies and organisations.