192 acres of land and 38 flats seized in 8 months

Two directors general of ACC, in condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that an appeal had been made to the court for the seizure and confiscation of assets suspected to be illegal, once investigations were started against any persons. Chargesheets are issued upon completion of investigations into the case. They said, after the trial if anyone is proven to be guilty, the court will order that the illegal assets be confiscated in favour of the state. However, a lengthy process is followed in the seizure and confiscation of assets abroad.

Among the government officials whose assets have been seized is Md. Shamsul Alam Milky, former assistant director of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakhya (RAJUK). According to sources at ACC, he constructed an eight-storey building in Sector 9 of Uttara, Dhaka, through bribery, corruption, and other irregularities.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, the caretaker of eight-storey building, Md. Sohel Mia, said that the building has 10 flats. The owner lived on the second floor. Excluding that floor, the monthly rental income is about Tk 250,000. After collecting the rent, he contacted the ACC officials, who then come and took the money.

The persons against whom ACC is now taking action were a part of the last government or were beneficiaries of that government. In the past it was seen that ACC would hardly ever take action against those in power.

Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, Iftekharuzzaman, told Prothom Alo that ACC must also take action against those in power or those connected with the authorities if any allegations of corruption arise against them. Concerning the seized assets, he said that though the process is complicated, if the court passes its ruling accordingly, then the assets are confiscated in favour of the state. The ACC reform commission, in its report, has recommended that 10 per cent of the seized wealth is given to ACC. This will be an incentive and also will build up a fund for the commission.