Husband arrested after blood-stained body of JU female student recovered

Police have arrested the husband of a female student whose bloodied body was recovered from a rented house near Jahangirnagar University. He was sent to court on Monday morning with a plea for a five-day remand.

The university administration and several student organisations have expressed concern over the killing and demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible.

The deceased, Sharmin Jahan (Khadija), was the daughter of Shahjahan Molla from Tetoy village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. Her husband, Fahim Al Hasan, is the son of a certain Md Hanif Sarkar from Khairul village in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Md Asgar Hossain, investigation officer of Ashulia police station, told Prothom Alo that Fahim Al Hasan had initially been detained for questioning immediately after the incident. Later, late Sunday night, he was formally shown arrested in a case filed by Sharmin’s uncle, Monirul Islam. He was sent to court Monday morning with a request for a five-day remand.