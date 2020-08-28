OC Pradeep, 2 others taken on 3-day remand for third time

The court has granted, for the third time, another three-day remand for the three main accused in the case regarding the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan. Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah granted the three-day remand in Friday afternoon, after hearing the appeal filed by the investigating officer of the case.

The three main accused to be taken on remand are the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in-charge inspector Liaqat Ali and sub-inspector (SI) of the police station, Nandadulal Rakkhit. The four-day remand of these three accused ended on Thursday.

According to court sources and eye-witnesses, OC Pradeep, Liaqat Ali and Nandadulal Rakkhit were brought by a vehicle of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to the court at around 2:30 pm Friday. At 3:15pm the three accused were brought to the court of senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah. After the hearing, at around 4:15pm, the three were taken away by the vehicle to the RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar office.