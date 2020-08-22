Sinha was shot within two minutes of his car halting

The RAB vehicle came to a halt at the petrol pump, a few yards ahead of Shamlapur check post in Teknaf. As a handcuffed figure emerged from the vehicle, someone in the crowd that had gathered there, shouted out, “There he is, Pradeep!” An uproar broke out in the crowd, filling the air around the spot of the incident in Shamlapur.

On 31 July night it was here at Shamlapur that the retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said that Sinha was shot within two minutes of his car being halted there that night. The investigators are yet to determine what exactly occurred at the spot that night.

The three arrested members of the police, suspended officer-in-charge of the Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, in-charge of the Baharchhara police outpost Liaqat Ali, and sub-inspector (SI) of the Teknaf police station, Nandadulal Rakkhit, were taken to the spot to verify the accounts of the incident they gave during interrogations. Hundreds of people thronged the spot to get a glimpse of them.