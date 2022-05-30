One held over attempt to kidnap journalist in Barishal

Police detained a man for primary questioning after an alleged attempt of kidnapping the bureau chief of Somoy Television in Barishal division on Sunday noon, UNB reports.

The detainee was identified as Shahin Hossain Mallik, owner of Mumitu Community Centre. Confirming the matter, Haridas Nag, inspector of Barishal metropolitan detective branch of police, said the miscreant tried to kidnap journalist Apurba Apu from in front of his own community centre.

The incident occurred around 3.00pm in front of Mumitu Community Center at Shitla Khola area in the city.

Apurba Apu said he was walking back to his office after covering an accident. As soon as he reached near the community centre, a man on a rickshaw started scolding him for his work.