One held over attempt to kidnap journalist in Barishal

“He attacked me and we had a scuffle. As I ran toward Mumitu Community Centre another man tried to take me inside a white private car but I managed to flee,” he said.
The journalist reported the matter to police and said he has no idea why the men attacked him.
A witness on condition of anonymity told the news agency that former local Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Zehad, Mamun, and Alam were among the people who tried to kidnap the journalist.
Monjur Hossain, deputy commissioner of DB police (BMP) said the matter is under investigation and soon the accused will be arrested.