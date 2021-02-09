One more remanded in univ student’s rape-murder case

A court on Tuesday placed another accused in the case lodged over rape and murder of a student of a private university, on one-day remand, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Kahir passed the order, putting victim’s friend Shafayat Jamil, 22, on one-day remand.

Earlier, Jamil surrendered to the court and submitted an affidavit stating his involvement in the case.